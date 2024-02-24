Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $235.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.