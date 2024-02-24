Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $41,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.