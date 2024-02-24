Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $24.23 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.