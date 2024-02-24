Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,898 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,378 shares of company stock valued at $37,085,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

