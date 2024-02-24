Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $274.99 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

