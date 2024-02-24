Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.01% of Sensient Technologies worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 31,128 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

