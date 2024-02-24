Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 252,548 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 899.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 233.82%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

