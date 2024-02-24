Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.0 %

CLF stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,486 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 153,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.