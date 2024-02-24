CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

CMS opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

