Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,722 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,671,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,509,722. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.