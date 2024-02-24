Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:FIX traded up $31.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.06. The company had a trading volume of 775,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $292.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 182,443 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 605.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

