Comparing Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) & Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Morphic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.17 million ($2.67) -1.46 Morphic $70.81 million 24.80 -$59.04 million ($3.19) -11.07

Acrivon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -32.39% -30.23% Morphic N/A -24.37% -23.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics and Morphic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Morphic 0 2 5 0 2.71

Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 504.11%. Morphic has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 69.26%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Morphic.

Risk and Volatility

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response and cell cycle regulation pathways, such as WEE1, a protein kinase and PKMYT1, a protein serine/threonine kinase. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Morphic

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company's products in pipeline include Next Gen a4ß7 Inhibitors for additional potential GI indications, such as EGIDs, pouchitis, etc.; avß8 for the treatment of Myelofibrosis and solid tumor; and fibronectin integrin for pulmonary hypertensive. In addition, it has a license agreement with Janssen to discover and develop novel integrin therapeutics; collaboration agreement with Schrödinger for integrin targets; and license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.