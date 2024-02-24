Comparing Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 5.08 $600,000.00 $0.14 85.57 Sound Financial Bancorp $55.62 million 1.84 $7.44 million $2.86 13.90

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Sound Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% 0.71% 0.23% Sound Financial Bancorp 13.38% 7.47% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates branch offices in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow, and University Place; and loan production office in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.