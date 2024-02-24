Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

