Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 119,200 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 172.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.3 %

PDS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $73.82.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

