Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 163,268 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

