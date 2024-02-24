Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 369,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

