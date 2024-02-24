Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

