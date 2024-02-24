Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 460.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,338 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STX opened at $87.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.