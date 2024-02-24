Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 306.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,374 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

