Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 137,834 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,152.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

