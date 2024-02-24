Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 58,752 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Globe Life worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,936,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

