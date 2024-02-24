Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Infosys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

INFY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

