Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,048 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ASE Technology worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 292,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 208,586 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 160,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 927,795 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

