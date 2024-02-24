Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.56 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

