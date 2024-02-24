Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,666 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $35,482,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $13,642,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

