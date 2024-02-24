Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,766 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $155.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average is $130.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

