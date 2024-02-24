Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,365,716 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,365,716 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of B2Gold worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,567,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

