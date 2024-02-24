Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 51,530 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

