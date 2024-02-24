Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 782,800 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 782,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Hudbay Minerals worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $15,024,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.