Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 782,800 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 782,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Hudbay Minerals worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $15,024,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.