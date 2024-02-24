Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.4 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.080-5.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

