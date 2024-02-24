Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,739,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

