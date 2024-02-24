Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

