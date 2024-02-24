Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $309,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

