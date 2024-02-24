Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $428,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

