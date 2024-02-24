Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New $836,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

