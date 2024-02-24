Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEFS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

