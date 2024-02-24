Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 3,362 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 287,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

