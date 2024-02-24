Contrasting Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telos and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 3 0 2.75 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $4.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 264.96%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Telos.

This table compares Telos and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $216.89 million 1.20 -$53.43 million ($0.61) -6.11 ECARX $515.70 million 0.20 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -5.17

Telos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECARX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -27.46% -25.97% -19.89% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

