COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

COPT Defense Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.67. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

