Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.