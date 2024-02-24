Covestor Ltd Acquires 76 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $270.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $249.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $266,866.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,789 shares of company stock worth $12,809,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.