Covestor Ltd Has $122,000 Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 13.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.13 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

