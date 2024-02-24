Covestor Ltd Purchases 716 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Constellium were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

