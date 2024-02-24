Covestor Ltd Sells 418 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $199.03 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $229.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average is $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

