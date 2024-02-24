Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Credicorp stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.20.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

