Creditcoin Market Cap Tops $185.56 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $185.56 million and $36.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

