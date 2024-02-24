Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.86 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

