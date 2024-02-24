Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52.

On Friday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $11,611,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $4.79 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cricut by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,929 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

