CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.16.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.